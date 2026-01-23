KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) plays a vital role in Malaysia’s democratic system, serving as an independent check and balance on government agencies and the executive, particularly in cases of implementation failures or systemic weaknesses.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said that although the PAC has no punitive powers, its role is crucial in uncovering facts and demanding accountability from relevant agencies, with ultimate judgment resting with the public.

He stressed that the PAC operates independently and is not subject to control by any party in safeguarding administrative and financial accountability.

“No one can control the PAC. If follow-up action by the police or agencies appears slow after our reports, we must remember that the real judge is the people,” he said when officiating the All-Malaysia PAC Conference here today.

Also present were PAC chairperson Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and Parliament chief administrator Datuk Dr Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman.

Johari said close cooperation and shared understanding between the Parliament’s PAC and state-level PACs are essential to ensure the system functions effectively, in line with the principle of separation of powers between the executive, legislature and related institutions.

Speaking to reporters later, he said the inaugural All-Malaysia PAC Conference aimed to pool ideas and experiences to produce resolutions that would strengthen the role of PACs at all levels.

He also expressed hope that the conference would enhance oversight of public financial management and boost public confidence in governance at both the federal and state levels.

“I thank the PAC chairperson who mooted the idea for this conference. I am confident it will produce meaningful resolutions, so that state PACs can, where possible, follow the example of the Parliament’s PAC,” he said.

Johari also urged that any resolutions adopted be internalised and brought to Parliament for translation into concrete actions, including at the state legislative assembly level.

The conference was attended by 11 state PAC chairpersons and 11 secretaries. — Bernama