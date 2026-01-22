KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, has dismissed rumours of the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) leaving the coalition as mere speculation.

He said that BN has not received any official notification of a withdrawal and that ties between the coalition’s leadership and MIC remain strong.

“I am confident MIC is still with Barisan Nasional. No such issue has been raised, nor has it been discussed in any of our meetings.

“To date, we have not received any credible reports suggesting they are leaving or staying, for that matter. We do not treat such talk as a reliable source,” he told reporters after the BN Supreme Council meeting yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by BN chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Also present were Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup and MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

Commenting on the absence of MIC representatives at the meeting, Zambry explained that it was due to a scheduling conflict.

“BN always maintains good faith in our cooperation. There may be rumours circulating, but we regard that purely as speculation,” he said.

Zambry added that during the meeting, the BN Supreme Council also resolved to readmit the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) into the coalition.

He announced that the council has appointed PBRS president Arthur as the new BN Sabah chairman, Datuk Seri Jafry Ariffin as deputy chairman, and Datuk Mohd Hasnol Ayub as the party’s state secretary. — Bernama