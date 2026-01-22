KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Immigration Department has taken disciplinary action against 41 officers over “flying passport” abuses since 2022, including 20 who were dismissed, as scrutiny intensifies over alleged misconduct at Malaysia’s main airport.

A “flying passport” (pasport terbang) refers to a passport illegally sent through immigration checkpoints without the traveller being physically present.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the department had taken note of a statement issued on Monday by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC), which detailed its investigation into alleged passport-smuggling activity at Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Zakaria said the department respects the EAIC’s oversight role and takes seriously every finding and recommendation put forward.

“In this regard, the Immigration Department has taken and continues to take follow-up action in line with existing laws, public service regulations and disciplinary mechanisms in force.

“With regard to the cases reported, we confirm that disciplinary action has been taken against the officers concerned in accordance with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993,” he said in a statement.

He said the actions reflected the department’s firm position that misconduct — especially cases involving integrity and public trust — will not be tolerated.

Between 2022 and 2025, 41 officers were found to be involved in “flying passport” cases. Of these, 20 were dismissed after being found guilty, following what Zakaria described as transparent internal investigations conducted under established rules.

He said every case referred by the EAIC is reviewed in full and handled without compromise.

“For last year alone, 61 cases were referred by the EAIC, and all were tabled at the Complaints Committee meeting and acted upon in accordance with disciplinary processes and the regulations in force.

“This approach reflects JIM’s ongoing commitment to accountability, integrity and good governance,” he said.

Zakaria added that the department would continue strengthening compliance with operating procedures, step up internal monitoring and introduce further improvements to ensure immigration services are delivered professionally and with integrity — in order to safeguard public confidence and the national interest.