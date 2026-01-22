KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Former Army Chief Tan Sri Hafizuddeain Jantan and his wife Salwani Anuar were charged at the Kuala Lumpur Special Corruption Court today with four counts related to money laundering.

Hafizuddeain will also face two additional charges at the Shah Alam Corruption Court in Selangor on Friday, while his wife will be charged with one additional count at the Jertih Sessions Court in Terengganu on Monday.

Meanwhile, former Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar will be charged at the Special Corruption Court here on Friday, involving two counts under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, following investigations into abuse of power and allegations involving the Armed Forces Welfare Fund (TKAT).

He will also face charges of breach of trust under Section 409 and one charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

Here is a chronology of events for corruption cases involving senior Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) officers:

December 22, 2025: Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, files a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, claiming to possess forensic documents showing tens of thousands of ringgit in monthly cash flow into the accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

December 23, 2025: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) visits the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) to investigate procurement projects through open tender and procurement under the Army’s Responsibility Centre (PTJ) since 2023.

December 24, 2025: MACC records statements from three individuals and intensifies investigations by reviewing accounts suspected of being linked to procurement corruption.

December 27, 2025: Hafizuddeain is directed to take immediate leave to allow for an investigation without conflicts of interest.

December 29, 2025: MACC seizes six bank accounts believed to belong to a senior army officer and his family members to assist in the investigation of a corruption case involving procurement for the Malaysian Army.

January 8, 2026: A former senior army officer and his two wives have been remanded to assist in the investigation of a corruption case.

January 10, 2026: MACC seizes luxury assets worth over RM2.2 million following a search at a residence in the East Coast believed to belong to the second wife of a former senior army officer.

January 14, 2026: MACC confirms the arrest of another senior MAF officer to assist in the further investigation of the army procurement tender project case.

January 15, 2026: MACC arrests two high-ranking officers and four senior officers from the MAF following allegations of receiving bribes from several companies related to the procurement of supplies at the TKAT and Mindef.

January 19, 2026: MACC submits the investigation papers involving former senior MAF officers to the public prosecutor.

January 21, 2026: MACC confirms it has obtained permission from the Attorney General to prosecute two former senior officers of the MAF. — Bernama