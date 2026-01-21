KANGAR, Jan 21 — Six individuals, including three women, have been remanded for between three and seven days, starting today, to assist in investigations into a case involving the submission of false medical reports for applications to obtain invalidity pensions from the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) in 2024.

According to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources, the remand orders against all six suspects, in their 50s and 60s, were issued by Kangar High Court Senior Assistant Registrar Mohd Amiruldin Roslan following an application by the Perlis MACC today.

One of those remanded is a 55-year-old male agent believed to have assisted the five individuals in submitting applications and obtaining approval from Perkeso.

According to sources, the suspect is believed to have, in 2024, submitted a falsified medical report purportedly prepared by a hospital doctor as supporting documentation for applications to Perkeso to obtain monthly invalidity pensions.

The suspect is also believed to have acted as an agent in facilitating the applications and securing approvals from Perkeso.

“The investigation found that the reference letter was falsified and allegedly produced by the agent. The document was used as a medical report to support the suspect’s application for an invalidity pension,” the sources said today.

The agent is also believed to have solicited and received a payment of RM42,000 for his role in assisting with the pension application. It is further believed that the total amount of invalidity pension received by all six suspects on a monthly basis amounted to RM255,000.

Meanwhile, Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani, when contacted, said that the arrests were the result of information-sharing and cooperation between MACC Perlis and Perkeso’s Anti-Fraud, Ethics and Integrity (AFEI) Division.

He added that all the individuals were arrested between 11.40 am and 9.21 pm yesterday while giving statements at the MACC Perlis office, and that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama