KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Warner Bros. Discovery and Unifi TV have announced that Unifi TV has successfully secured exclusive rights to four premium HBO channels in Malaysia. This includes HBO, HBO Hits, HBO Family and Cinemax.

This comes after Astro drops its HBO TV channel lineup effective 1st March 2026. Unifi TV had added the four premium HBO channels to its Unifi TV Pack subscription since September 2023.

To celebrate the occasion, Unifi is now providing one month free access for the four HBO channels.

Unifi TV is currently the only authorised platform in Malaysia to distribute the applicable HBO channels to households and hotels nationwide. The broadband provider said the recent developments reinforces Unifi TV’s position as an integrated entertainment and content solutions provider.

The four HBO channels are available through Unifi TV’s Super Star Pack, Max Plus Pack and Max Pack, which also includes access to HBO Max streaming platform, from as low as RM21 per month.

To celebrate the exclusive rollout, Unifi is offering free access to HBO, HBO Hits, HBO Family and Cinemax for all customers until 4th April 2026. According to Unifi, this limited time offer allows households nationwide to experience HBO’s premium content lineup firsthand.

It also added that hotel partners are able to deliver HBO and Cinemax channels to their guests through Unifi TV’s customisable content solution, to elevate their in-room entertainment offerings.

TM Chief Business and Consumer Officer Anand Vijayan said, “Unifi TV continues to invest in premium content to ensure our subscribers have access to the world’s most compelling entertainment. Securing exclusive rights to the HBO channel suite is a major milestone in this journey and a significant win for our customers. By strengthening our content offering and integrating it with our high-speed broadband, mobile, and smart home services, we are delivering a truly converged digital experience that is unmatched in Malaysia.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery Head of Strategy, Partnerships and Insights (APAC) Shonali Bedi said, “This exclusive partnership with Unifi TV reflects our commitment to bring world-class entertainment to audiences across several platforms. We know that there are many fans of our HBO channels in Malaysia, and through this renewed deal, linear audiences can continue to enjoy some of world’s most popular content – including HBO Originals like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and the upcoming new season of House of the Dragon.”

For more info, you can visit Unifi TV’s website. — SoyaCincau