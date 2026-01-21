KUANTAN, Jan 21 — Police found a partially decomposed male body in the Karmen Estate area in Mengkarak yesterday.

Bera district police chief Superintendent Zulkiflee Nazir said the Mengkarak police station received information from the public about the discovery of the body around 10 am.

“Initial investigations at the scene did not find any elements that pointed towards criminal activity,” he said in a statement today.

He said the cause of death and confirmation of the body’s identity are still under investigation, and the body has been sent to the Temerloh Hospital’s forensic unit for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, he urged anyone with information related to the incident or any missing family member to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting him at 019-910 1044 or 09-250 8222, or by going to any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, in NIBONG TEBAL, the body of an unidentified man was found floating in a river near the Jalan Titi Timbul bridge here yesterday.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant directorJohn Sagun Francis said the fire department received a call at 9.28 am from the police to retrieve the body found floating in the river.

The Operation Release Team (PKO) arrived at the scene and confirmed that there was indeed a male body floating in the river as reported.

“The PKO then carried out the work of retrieving the body and handed it over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

John added that a total of five firefighters, including a supervisor, from the Nibong Tebal Fire and Rescue Station were involved in the operation, which ended at 10.42 am. — Bernama