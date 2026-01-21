SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — Around 80 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Boat Quay restaurant late last night, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

SCDF was alerted to the incident at 78 Boat Quay at about 11.20pm.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet, and neighbouring units were cleared as a precaution.

One person was assessed for smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to hospital.

The fire was traced to cooking equipment, and investigations into the cause are ongoing.