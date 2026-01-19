KINABATANGAN, Jan 19 — Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah has expressed appreciation for the commitment of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in supporting BN candidates in the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections.

BN Sabah chairman Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the support was conveyed through directives by Sabah Chief Minister and GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to GRS top leadership to mobilise campaign machinery in the Lamag, Kuamut and Sukau areas.

He said the cooperation reflected shared commitment and understanding among parties in ensuring political stability and respecting the principle of incumbency in both by-elections.

“I am deeply grateful to Datuk Seri Hajiji. Politics is dynamic, nothing is rigid and it changes according to time and circumstances. The current situation requires us to set aside ego and past grievances,” he told Bernama.

Jafry said a meeting involving GRS, the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) and BN will be held in Kota Kinabalu today to further strengthen campaign efforts ahead of polling day on Saturday.

Meanwhile, he urged BN candidates and campaign machinery to continue working hard until the campaign period ends at 11.59 pm on Jan 23, despite strong support from component parties forming the Sabah Unity Government.

“I hope everyone can unite and give their full commitment to ensure victory for Barisan Nasional candidates.

“I have been informed that Deputy Chief Minister I and acting Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam will assist in Lamag. Frankly, we need the support of our component partners, and the response so far has been positive,” he said.

Commenting on opposition narratives highlighting the issue of local parties during the campaign, Jafry described it as political rhetoric, adding that there was no substantive difference.

He said that as parties jointly forming the state government, BN continues to support GRS and stressed that the rights of the Sabah people remain safeguarded despite BN being a national-based party.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election features a three-cornered contest involving BN candidate Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar, Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman of Warisan and independent candidate Goldam Hamid.

The Lamag state by-election is a straight fight between BN’s Mohd Ismail Ayob and Mazliwati Abdul Malek of Warisan.

Both by-elections were called following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on Dec 5 last year.

The Election Commission has set tomorrow as early voting day, with polling scheduled for Saturday. — Bernama