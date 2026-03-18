GEORGE TOWN, March 18 — Penang ferry services from Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal (PSAH) and Raja Tun Uda Terminal (PRTU) will be free for all Malaysians on the first and second days of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which is expected to be celebrated on March 21 (Saturday).

Penang Port Commission (SPPP) chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said that the free ferry fare is a manifestation of their ongoing commitment, along with Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB), to facilitate the travel of the people, especially during the festive season.

“This free ferry service is not only aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Penang, but it is also to encourage the use of more sustainable and efficient public transportation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In line with the initiative to provide free ferry services and the 70th anniversary celebration of SPPP (Platinum Jubilee) this year, Yeoh said SPPP is also sponsoring the implementation of community programmes through the “Kids Go Free|Aidilfitri Special” campaign at the Penang Ferry Museum here.

He also said the programme allows Malaysian children, aged 12 years old and below, to enjoy free admission to the ferry museum from March 23 to 25.

He added that the initiative also complements SPPP’s efforts in strengthening the role of the Penang Ferry Museum as a learning centre and heritage-based attraction. — Bernama