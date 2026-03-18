KUCHING, March 18 — The ‘Rumah Bangsa’ initiative by Umno is viewed as an extraordinary approach to strengthen the party in the Peninsular and Sabah, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan.

He said the effort is also aimed at ensuring Umno remains relevant not only during election season but at all times.

Ahmad, who is also the Deputy Works Minister, said a special committee had been established to manage applications, including from leaders who had been sacked or left the party, to rejoin Umno.

“Our approach is to forgive and forget. While other parties are taking action by expelling their members, we are instead opening the door to welcome them back,” he said when met at the breaking of fast event with the media, Public Works Department (JKR) and Sarawak Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) here yesterday.

The Pontian Member of Parliament said several figures have shown an interest in rejoining Umno, adding that further announcements will be made from time to time.

Meanwhile, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had previously said that the ‘Rumah Bangsa’ initiative was open to all without any conditions, including former Umno leaders.

Former Umno senior leaders Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Khairy Jamaludin are reported to have submitted their application letters to rejoin the party

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dasuki, in a post on Facebook Monday, confirmed that former Umno leaders Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Khairy Jamaludin had submitted application letters to rejoin the party. — Bernama