JITRA, Jan 19 — A Thai national van driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with reckless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist last Thursday.

Yusof Senkonam, 60, is accused of driving dangerously, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Fatin Nursyafikah Haris Bawijad, at the RTC Napoh traffic light junction on the Alor Setar-Bukit Kayu Hitam road around 10.30pm on January 15.

No plea was taken after the charge was read in Bahasa Malaysia before Magistrate Nor Syaliati Mohd Sobri, as the accused did not understand the language.

Yusof was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a penalty of between five and ten years’ imprisonment and a maximum fine of RM50,000, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Asyiqin Hedzir appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The magistrate declined to grant bail, given that no plea was recorded. She then fixed Feb 8 for the next case mention to allow for the appointment of a Thai interpreter. — Bernama