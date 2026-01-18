GUA MUSANG, Jan 18 — A man is feared drowned after being swept away by strong currents while trying to rescue his son from drowning in Sungai Lebir at the Lebir South Kelantan Development Authority’s (Kesedar) Land Development Plan (RKT) here yesterday evening.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations commander Nik Mohd Fakri Md Nawi said they were alerted to the incident involving a 40-year-old victim at 5.04 pm.

“Two fire engines with eight personnel from the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene, about 64 kilometres away, and arrived at 5.30 pm.

“Based on information from the public, the victim, identified as Mohamad Fakarudin Abdul Halim @ Awang, managed to rescue his son before being swept away by the current,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nik Mohd Fakri added that rescue personnel had conducted a search and rescue (SAR) operation on the water surface, but strong river currents forced the operation to be postponed and it would resume this morning.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo confirmed receiving a report on the incident and said his team would join the SAR operation today. — Bernama