KLANG, Jan 17 — The government is targeting 1,500 schools, nationwide, to participate in the Sekolah Angkat Madani or Madani Adopted School (SAM) initiative, said Minister of Finance II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said that the target represents an increase from 921 schools selected last year, reflecting the positive response and strong support from government-linked companies (GLCs) and the private sector.

“Last year, 921 schools participated in the Madani Adopted School initiative, with most of the involvement coming from ministries, government agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs).

“This year, the target has been increased through collaboration with private companies, which came forward after seeing the positive outcomes achieved last year. Insya-Allah, the country will continue to progress as we invest in our young people, who will form the backbone of the nation,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the MyPLUS Community Day at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (Perempuan) (SMK (P)) Bukit Kuda, here, today. Also present were PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif; members of the PLUS board of directors; and UEM Group Berhad managing director Datuk Amran Hafiz Affifudin.

Meanwhile, Amir Hamzah said that, for the first time this year, PLUS implemented the MyPLUS Community Day, involving five Madani Adopted Schools — SMK (P) Bukit Kuda, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Khir Johari in Kedah, SK Perlok in Perak, SMK Buluh Kasap in Johor and SK Bukit Besi in Terengganu.

He said the MyPLUS Community Day also involved the participation of 1,250 volunteers, comprising PLUS staff and students from 11 higher learning institutions, including Universiti Teknologi MARA, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Advanced Technology Training Centre (ADTEC).

“More than 4,000 students and educators, from five Madani Adopted Schools under PLUS’ management, were involved in, and benefited from, the implementation of this corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative,” he said.

Elaborating further, he said the CSR programme, themed ‘Memperkasa Komuniti Selamat dan Lestari’, has benefited a total of 138,255 community members, along expressways managed by PLUS, since its inception in 2013.

“A total of 25 project locations nationwide have been selected, involving community improvement works at sites such as five schools, health clinics, community centres, recreational parks, beach areas and other locations, located near PLUS-managed highways,” he said.

Meanwhile, at SMK (P) Bukit Kuda, PLUS is implementing various infrastructure and facilities improvement initiatives, aimed at creating a safer and more conducive learning environment for more than 700 students, educators and school support staff. — Bernama