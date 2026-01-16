JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 16 — The government will continue to strengthen Malaysia’s economic structure to ensure the country remains resilient in the face of geopolitical uncertainties, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said today.

He said that while international events are beyond Malaysia’s control, the government’s main strategy is to internally strengthen economic fundamentals through the effective implementation of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) and the Madani Economic Framework.

“Our focus is to ensure that what has been agreed in the 13MP can start by this year,” he said, noting that 2026 is the first year of the five-year plan’s implementation.

Akmal explained that the government’s efforts are twofold: attracting foreign investment as well as boosting domestic consumer spending to create a more complex and sustainable economic ecosystem.

“How do we further improve the economy so that even if there is uncertainty abroad, it does not have a direct or sudden impact on our economy?” he told reporters after an event at the state education department here today.

He stressed that the effective implementation of the 13MP will provide an important foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in the face of global challenges.

Introduced last year, the 13MP sets the strategic direction for Malaysia’s economic and social development from 2026 to 2030. Anchored in the Madani Economic Framework, it aims to enhance Malaysia’s position as a leading Asian economy while improving the quality of life and income opportunities for all Malaysians.