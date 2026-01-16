KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has withdrawn its application to review the Federal Court’s landmark decision that a key section of the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) is unconstitutional, activist Amir Hariri Abdul Hadi confirmed today.

The withdrawal means the apex court’s ruling, which effectively decriminalises the failure to provide prior notice for public assemblies, remains in force.

The AGC also dropped its request to reinstate prosecution against Amir.

In a statement today, the activist commonly called Amir Hadi celebrated the decision as a “victory” that came after a fight.

“This means that the Notice of Motion filed by the AGC to review the Federal Court’s decision relating to Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act, including the request to reinstate the prosecution against me, has been withdrawn,” he said.

He then thanked his lawyers and supporters, including government figures like DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo and Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim, for speaking out.

“They are proof that even when one sits in positions of power, it does not mean that the truth must be silenced. What is required are principles and courage,” Amir added.

The U-turn comes just days after senior government figures publicly urged the attorney general to drop the review in favour of pursuing parliamentary reforms.

Gobind had argued that a court review would delay and limit the Madani government’s own ongoing reform agenda.

The controversy began when the AGC filed a surprise application to review the 2025 Federal Court decision in Amir’s case.

That ruling had declared Section 9(5) of the PAA unconstitutional for violating the fundamental liberties of speech and peaceful assembly guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.