JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 16 — The government's primary focus for 2026 will be on the effective implementation of its policies, particularly in the fields of education and the economy, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said today.

He cited the Early Schooling Assistance (BAP) program as a prime example of this focus.

The initiative, which has a national allocation of RM800 million, provides RM150 in cash assistance to each of the 5.2 million students nationwide to help parents with back-to-school expenses.

Speaking at a BAP cheque presentation ceremony here, Akmal said that successful implementation is crucial to ensuring that government initiatives truly benefit the people.

“Every initiative implemented is part of an ongoing process that requires effective management to ensure that stakeholders benefit,” he said.

Akmal, who is also the Johor Bahru MP, stressed that the success of any policy depends on close cooperation between ministries, government departments, and the community.

“In steering policies, the issue of sustainability is closely related to how the implementation can benefit other parties, irrespective of the district, department, or ministerial level," he explained.

He called on all parties to remain committed to the success of government programmes to ensure that the country's educational and economic development objectives are achieved effectively in 2026.