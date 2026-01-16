KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called for a comprehensive rebranding of the party and Barisan Nasional (BN), warning that nostalgia is no longer enough to win elections.

In his policy speech at the Umno General Assembly, Zahid said Umno must present a “new value proposition” to voters, particularly younger Malaysians, ahead of the 16th general election.

In veiled remarks to political allies and rivals, he used the analogy of a curry leaf to describe how Umno should not be treated.

“Do not for one moment think Umno is like the curry leaf. You add it to the mix and then chuck it out.

“We won’t sit and take this lightly. Political cooperation must be built on trust, integrity and respect,” he declared.

Zahid also acknowledged the “weird” (pelik) political landscape, where parties that are allies at the federal level are opponents at the state level, citing the situation in Sabah as an example.

Consequently, he said that Umno and BN, which has existed for over 50 years, require “new breath” to remain relevant.

This rebranding, he said, must be accompanied by a deep internal transformation of values and political culture, not just cosmetic changes.

“Politics today demands maturity and the courage to move out of old comfort zones. Coalition politics requires compromise, but without sacrificing core principles,” he said.

Zahid acknowledged that Umno’s decision to join the unity government had come at a political cost, including strained ties within BN and declining support among some Malay voters, but maintained that the party chose stability over prolonged political turmoil.

Looking ahead, he said Umno must adapt to the expectations of younger voters, who are less ideologically loyal and judge parties based on performance and perception.

“They are not bound to any political bloc,” he warned.

He concluded by positioning Umno as a unifying platform for Malays while maintaining national stability in an increasingly fragmented political environment.