MELAKA, Jan 13 — The former chairman of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Serantau Muslim, Mohd Hakim Mohd Nor, 39, was brought before the Melaka Sessions Court again today, and was charged with seven counts of dishonest misappropriation of the organisation’s funds.

He was charged with misappropriating funds raised by the non-governmental organisation for humanitarian aid missions carried out in collaboration with NGOs in Myanmar, Yemen, Syria and Palestine, amounting to RM576,995.40.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank branch in Merlimau, Jasin, between June 2019 and May 2021

Mohd Hakim pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Elesabet Paya Wan.

The charges, framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, provide a minimum prison sentence of six months and not more than five years, whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutors from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin and Asmaa’ Zamri, proposed bail of RM200,000, taking into account the seriousness of the offence.

Lawyer Azizzul Shariman Mat Yusoff, representing Mohd Hakim, requested a lower bail, considering that his client was charged with a similar offence at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court yesterday and allowed bail of RM10,000, and that his wife, who earns RM1,500 a month, was the guarantor.

The court then set bail at RM35,000 with one surety and fixed March 13 for mention.

Yesterday, Mohd Hakim was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on charges of misappropriating humanitarian aid donations totalling RM207,000, seven years ago. — Bernama