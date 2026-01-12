KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — An elderly man was arrested after he was suspected of brandishing an object resembling a pistol at kilometre E37 of the Kuala Lumpur East–West Link Expressway, following a video that went viral on social media today.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Hoo Chan Hook said the 34-second video, detected at 4.13pm, showed the driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) winding down his window and brandishing an object resembling a pistol.

“Following the incident, a 60-year-old man was arrested at 7pm today and admitted he was the individual seen in the video, adding that the object was a toy pistol,” he said in a statement.

Hoo said the suspect claimed he became dissatisfied after another vehicle cut into his lane without signalling, leading to a confrontation between the drivers.

Police seized two toy pistols and the suspect’s SUV, and checks found that the unemployed man had five previous criminal records, with the case being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Firearms Act 1960. — Bernama