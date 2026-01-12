KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The judiciary plans to work with the Selangor government to identify a site for a new Shah Alam Court Complex, Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh said today.

He said the current Shah Alam court complex is located on a hill with insufficient parking, requiring users to climb stairs.

“So we are thinking of something that is more user-friendly. And I think it’s high time for us to construct a new court complex,” he told reporters after his speech at the Opening of the Legal Year 2026.

“It’s not feasible anymore,” he replied when asked if the existing complex could be upgraded.

Wan Ahmad Farid said the proposed location has yet to be determined, noting the need is “dire” and that the judiciary will request Selangor’s cooperation in proposing a site.

Earlier in his speech, he highlighted Malaysia’s approach of replacing older court buildings, citing the Johor Bahru and Sik, Kedah courts, and noted that Nilai, Negeri Sembilan will have its first-ever court.

“On that note, a new Shah Alam Court Complex should also be seriously considered,” he said.

He also updated on other developments: the Mukah Court in Sarawak is expected to operate this year after relocation; construction for a new Sri Aman court is slated to begin this year with completion targeted for May 2029; the new Tenom Court in Sabah will launch next week; and a new Sipitang Court is planned for this year.

Wan Ahmad Farid also unveiled a Judicial Blueprint outlining a 10-year plan for reforms, including:

strengthening the rule of law,

access to justice,

transparency,

institutional development,

judicial efficiency,

administration of justice,

judicial leadership,

governance, and

standards of advocacy, especially among young lawyers.

“While the tenure of any Chief Justice is necessarily finite, the reforms we set in motion must endure,” he said.