PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — Malaysia is continuing to strengthen its domestic technological capabilities through the development of artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology and a stronger innovation ecosystem to ensure strategic control over technologies that will underpin the future economy.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang said the ongoing conflict in West Asia serves as a reminder that the world is facing an increasingly uncertain global environment.

In such circumstances, he said, every country must prioritise national resilience, whether in terms of the economy, energy, technology or supply chain security.

“Malaysia is no exception to this reality. One of the key lessons from recurring global crises is the importance of technological sovereignty. A country cannot rely entirely on external technology for critical systems involving data, communications, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure,” he said in a statement today.

However, Chang noted that rapid technological advancement also presents new challenges, particularly in the era of artificial intelligence. In conflict situations, technologies such as AI, data analytics and digital media can be used for various purposes, including the spread of misinformation.

As such, he stressed that the use of technology must be guided by ethics, responsible governance and public awareness to prevent misuse that could worsen existing situations.

He also pointed out that geopolitical conflicts can affect the global energy market, underscoring the importance for Malaysia to continue expanding alternative energy sources and accelerate the transition towards more sustainable energy solutions.

According to him, diversifying the country’s energy mix is not only vital for environmental sustainability but also a key factor in ensuring long-term energy security and economic stability.

“Although crises often bring uncertainty, history has shown that they can also create opportunities for innovation and renewal. Malaysia must view these developments as a reminder to continue strengthening national resilience through science, technology and innovation.

“With an approach based on knowledge, cooperation and responsible leadership, we can ensure that the country remains competitive and well-prepared to face future challenges,” he said. — Bernama