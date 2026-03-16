PASIR PUTEH, March 16 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has activated Ops Khas Pagar Laut 2026 from February 27 to April 10 to strengthen security control in the country’s waters during Ramadan and Aidilfitri and to curb cross-border crimes.

Kelantan MMEA director Kamal Mohamad said the special operation was reactivated following the detection of changes in the modus operandi of certain parties involved in cross-border crimes, who have begun using maritime routes after illegal land border routes were closed.

“The operation will also focus on waters identified as high-risk for cross-border criminal activities, particularly during the festive season,” he told reporters after launching the operation here last night.

He said past operations had proven the effectiveness of an integrated approach involving close cooperation among enforcement agencies in curbing encroachment, smuggling and the entry of illegal immigrants.

“Throughout last year, MMEA recorded four arrest cases involving various offences under the Fisheries Act 1985, the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Customs Act 1967, with seized items valued at RM1.46 million,” he said.

He added that the agency will continue strengthening monitoring in the state’s waters, including areas near the border, to ensure no encroachment or illegal activities occur throughout the operation period.

Kamal said the readiness of personnel and assets has been stepped up through continuous deployment, scheduled patrols and intelligence-driven operations to allow immediate action against any detected threats.

“The success of Ops Khas Pagar Laut depends greatly on strategic cooperation among enforcement agencies, as well as support from the maritime community and the sacrifices of officers and personnel to ensure that the sovereignty of the nation’s waters is always preserved,” he said. — Bernama