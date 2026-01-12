KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Former Army Chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan wants to take early retirement from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), effective January 1, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

He said this was conveyed through Muhammad Hafizuddeain’s lawyer today, allowing the Armed Forces Council to begin the process of identifying a new candidate for the post of Chief of Defence Force (CDF).

“I have received a letter from Hafizuddeain’s lawyer, stating that he expressed his intention to retire early from the Armed Forces, specifically the Army, effective January 1 this year.

“With the early retirement request, it allows us to begin the process of finding a replacement. As is known, the Armed Forces Council had previously decided to appoint him as Chief of Defence Force,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled, who was met after delivering his New Year address at Wisma Perwira here today, said the appointment of the former Army Chief as CDF, which was scheduled to take effect on January 1, had been deferred due to an ongoing case involving him.

He said the CDF post is currently being carried out in an acting capacity by Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri (Dr) Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Mohamed Khaled said that with the announcement of early retirement effective January 1, the position of CDF is now officially vacant, enabling the Armed Forces Council to formally initiate the nomination process to fill the top military post.

“The Armed Forces Council will submit its recommendation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, as the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, for consent, and this process will take some time,” he said.

On Thursday, a former Army chief was remanded for seven days, while his two wives were remanded for six and three days respectively from January 8, to assist investigations into a corruption case involving army procurement tenders.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) also seized luxury assets worth more than RM2.2 million following a search at a residence on the east coast, believed to belong to the second wife of a former senior military officer detained in connection with the case.

On December 23, MACC officers were present at the Defence Ministry, with investigations focusing on projects implemented through open tender procurement methods as well as procurements under the Army Responsibility Centre (PTJ).

The MACC said the investigation involves the alleged receipt of bribes in a systematic manner, believed to be linked to a wider corruption network and the possible involvement of several other officers. — Bernama