SHAH ALAM, Jan 12 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today urged the public to give the Education Ministry time to complete its study on the possible revival of UPSR and PT3, saying any explanation would only be given after the findings are presented to the Cabinet.

Fadhlina said the ministry is taking a careful and comprehensive approach, including consultations with the National Education Advisory Council (MPPK), before finalising its recommendations.

“Give us a bit of time, because that is why I said we are still studying the matter, and the mandate will later be given to the Education Advisory Council.

“At the level of the Ministry of Education, we already have views on this, so we will carry out a comprehensive study,” she told reporters after visiting SJK(C) Ladang Regent Elmina here on the first day of the 2026 academic calendar school reopening.

Fadhlina said the ministry is aware of parents’ concerns and is examining them alongside the assessment framework currently in place.

“What we want to study now is, in essence, that we are listening to parents’ requests and we want to examine them in relation to what we are currently implementing,” she said.

UPSR and PT3 were abolished in 2021 and 2022 respectively and replaced with school-based assessment, a move the ministry has previously said was aimed at supporting more holistic student evaluation.

In August 2022, former education minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said the move was intended to allow School-Based Assessment (SBA) to be implemented more effectively and to give teachers greater flexibility in teaching and learning.