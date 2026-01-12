KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished all students, especially Year 1 pupils, a warm welcome back as the 2026 school session begins.

In a Facebook post, Anwar also reminded parents to support their children’s education with prayers and good examples.

“Welcome back to school, especially to Year 1 pupils, as they take their first steps into education full of hopes and dreams.

“To parents, guide your children’s journey with prayers and by setting a good example. May the knowledge and values they gain help shape them into ethical, knowledgeable individuals who can contribute to the nation’s future. Insya-Allah,” he said.

The academic calendar for national and government-aided schools resumed this January after Covid-19-related changes since 2022.

The school term for Group B schools in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya begins today.

Meanwhile, the school term for Group A schools in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which began yesterday for nearly one million students, has started smoothly. — Bernama