KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Malaysians are set to place a greater emphasis on wellbeing, relationships, and personal balance in 2026, with priorities shifting towards family, friends, and health, according to a new Ipsos survey.

The survey found that Malaysians are significantly more likely than the global average to say they will spend more time with loved ones, with 86 per cent planning to prioritise family and friends, compared to 75 per cent globally.

Exercise is also a stronger local focus, with 75 per cent of Malaysians aiming to be more active, well above the global figure of 60 per cent.

“This points to a shift in priorities, as Malaysians place greater value on balance — investing not only in work and progress, but also in health, relationships, and self-improvement in the coming year,” Ipsos said in its report.

This shift in personal goals is underpinned by strong optimism about the year ahead.

A striking 82 per cent of Malaysians believe 2026 will be a better year than 2025, far exceeding the global average of 71 per cent.

This confidence extends to the long term, with 77 per cent of Malaysians feeling optimistic about the future, compared to just 52 per cent globally.

The survey also highlighted the enduring role of sports as a shared cultural experience, with 60 per cent of Malaysians planning to watch the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

“This sustained interest highlights football’s enduring role as a shared cultural experience, one that rings people together and reflects broader optimism as Malaysians look ahead to 2026,” the firm said.