KUCHING, Jan 12 — The free school bus initiative, initially implemented as a pilot project at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Chung Hua No. 6 here, will be expanded to more schools following its success in reducing the number of private vehicles around the school and enhancing student safety.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said data obtained from statistics and the tracking system used showed a significant reduction in traffic volume around the school, helping to ease congestion and improve road safety.

“The school bus is also equipped with real-time tracking technology and a two-way communication system, which has increased parents’ confidence in the safety of their children.

“Through this digital system, parents can monitor the movement of the bus and communicate directly with their children throughout the journey,” he told reporters after launching the Free School Bus and Smart Classroom here today.

Abang Johari said the initiative also provides direct benefits to parents by reducing the need to send and pick up their children from school, while helping to ease the burden of rising living costs.

He said the state government fully bears the cost of implementing the programme, including the provision of buses and related operational expenses, to ensure its sustainability and effectiveness.

“This initiative is also part of broader efforts to promote the use of safe and efficient public transport, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and support more sustainable urban development,” he said.

Abang Johari added that the programme will be expanded in stages to other schools, including those in both urban and rural areas, with implementation tailored to local needs. — Bernama