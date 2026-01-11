KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Effective January 16, Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd will restructure selected bus routes in the Klang Valley to provide better service.

In a statement today, the company announced that in the first phase, 16 MRT feeder routes and three standard Rapid KL routes will be fully converted to the Rapid KL On-Demand service, due to low daily passenger numbers.

“These routes represent seven per cent of the 281 total bus routes operated by Rapid KL, including MRT and LRT feeder services,” the company said.

Acting chief executive officer Ku Jamil Zakaria explained that the decision is data-driven, based on findings from the Demand-Led Bus Network Study, a comprehensive review of actual passenger usage patterns initiated in mid-2024.

He said the study has enabled Rapid KL to realign its routes and schedules with current passenger demand, boosting both operational efficiency and service reliability.

He assured passengers that access remains uninterrupted through the Rapid KL On-Demand service, which can be booked via the dedicated Rapid On-Demand app (available on Google Play and Apple App Store).

“Rapid Bus is committed to a seamless transition and will provide regular public updates via www.myrapid.com.my and our official social media channels,” the statement read.

For inquiries or assistance, the public can contact the Rapid KL hotline at 03-7885 2585 or email [email protected]. — Bernama