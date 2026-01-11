KUCHING, Jan 11 — Individuals residing in low-lying areas are advised to take precautions in light of the current wet weather conditions and the forthcoming king tide expected from January 17 to 21.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng reminded residents not to be caught unprepared and to always heed the advice of and cooperate with the rescue authorities.

“The king tide is predicted to take place from January 17 to 21. Our people, particularly those staying in low-lying areas, must not take this lightly.

“Be well prepared and work closely with the rescue teams, and do not hesitate when asked to move to a temporary evacuation centre,” he said during his Facebook Live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

Wee said residents in low-lying areas should try to move their valuables and important items to higher ground.

He stressed that families, especially those with elderly members, must abide by the instructions given by the authorities, as unforeseen risks cannot be predicted.

According to the mayor, the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is actively clearing blocked drains to improve water flow and reduce the risks of flooding.

He said his men are also going around MBKS areas to identify flash flood-prone areas amidst the current rainy season.

Meanwhile, Wee was glad to note that no rabies-positive cases were reported in Sarawak over the past week, although MBKS did receive complaints about stray dogs.

He said MBKS had informed the relevant authorities to carry out enforcement and management control on strays.

“The relevant authorities have been doing their job, but picking up strays from the street is never an easy task,” he added.

Touching on a recent case involving a woman who passed away at the Stutong Community Market, the mayor extended his deepest condolences to the deceased’s family.

He said personnel on the ground had used the automated external defibrillator (AED), while some members of the public also joined in the rescue efforts.

“We are terribly sorry that a life was lost, but those who were there tried their best,” he said.

Wee appealed to all, especially young people, not to resort to finger-pointing and politicising the issue when they do not have a clear picture of the entire situation.

He explained that the unfortunate incident happened during a weekend followed by a public holiday, which was why the supplier could not examine the AED right after the incident.

“This is a tragedy that should not be politicised. Take a little time to ponder this: If this tragedy happened to your family, how would you feel?” he asked.

The mayor said it is basic courtesy that everyone respects life and the family of the deceased.

He called upon everyone to uphold the social spirit of caring for others rather than making baseless accusations.

“Politics ought to be about serving the people and not taking advantage of the unfortunate. Sarawak is and has always been a caring land where everyone shows empathy and compassion to others,” he said.

He hoped for better weather, peaceful days and social harmony in the new year. — The Borneo Post