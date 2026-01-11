KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Foreign Ministry has urged Malaysians to postpone all non-essential travels to Iran for the time being following the widespread unrest in the country.

In a media advisory today, the Ministry also confirmed that all Malaysians registered with the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran are safe, and that it is actively reaching out to them to ensure their well-being and provide necessary updates.

Malaysians residing in or travelling to the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

“Malaysians are also strongly encouraged to register their presence with the Embassy to ensure timely communication.

For consular assistance, the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran can be contacted by phone at +98 21 8807 2444 or +98 21 8807 8606, by mobile at +98 933 535 2602, or by e‑mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

The Ministry said that, through the Embassy in Tehran, it continues to monitor the unrest closely, as demonstrations spread across the country. — Bernama