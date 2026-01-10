KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has confirmed that preliminary investigations found 20 of its officers directly involved in an immoral activity.

RMAF Chief Gen Datuk Seri Muhammad Norazlan Aris said those responsible would be tried and judged in accordance with the laws and legal provisions of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“It must be stressed that such unhealthy conduct is not a practice of RMAF.

“RMAF views any violation of orders, directives, and regulations seriously, and firm action will be taken without compromise,” he said in a statement.

The RMAF leadership also expressed regret over the incident and said action would be taken against individuals who failed to carry out instructions, the general added.

Previously, the Malaysian Army (TDM) reiterated that it will not tolerate misconduct among its personnel, regardless of rank.

The public stance comes after viral social media posts alleging vice activity — dubbed the “yeye” culture — within the military, which have drawn public concern.

The Ministry of Defence has since directed the Malaysian Armed Forces to conduct internal investigations into allegations involving outsiders and immoral activities at military camps.