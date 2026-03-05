=PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — A 44-year-old man died from a rabies infection in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak, on Feb 25, marking the country’s first recorded death from the disease this year, according to Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said that since the rabies outbreak was declared in 2017, a total of 91 cases have been reported in the country, with 84 resulting in death, reflecting an extremely high fatality rate of about 93 per cent.

Dzulkefly said investigations found that the victim had no history of animal bites but was fond of feeding stray dogs and kept about 15 dogs, one of which was reported to have died suddenly in early February.

“This case serves as a reminder that rabies infection does not necessarily originate from an obvious bite,” he said in a post on his X account today.

According to him, infection can also occur through close contact, scratches, or when handling the carcass of an infected animal without proper protection.

He therefore stressed the importance of the “One Health” approach, which recognises that the health of humans, animals and the environment are closely interconnected.

“When one is affected, we are all at risk,” he said.

He also advised the public to take immediate preventive measures, including washing bite or scratch wounds with running water and soap for at least 15 minutes.

They are also advised to seek Post-Exposure Prophylaxis treatment immediately, ensure their pets are vaccinated annually and avoid handling stray animals with unknown vaccination status.

The public are also urged to immediately report suspicious animal deaths to the Department of Veterinary Services or the relevant local authorities. — Bernama