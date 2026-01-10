KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — MIC is expected to decide on its political future within Barisan Nasional (BN) as early as February, with a party leader signalling that a long-speculated decision on whether to stay in the coalition will only be made after Thaipusam.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan told the New Straits Times (NST) today that the party was deliberately holding back from any move while the Indian community focused on religious observances, and as Umno prepares for its general assembly this month.

“So, we will decide after Thaipusam… possibly early or mid-February. This January, there is the Umno general assembly… so we settle that first,” he said when met in Tapah.

Saravanan, who is also the Tapah MP, said speculation about MIC leaving BN had not disrupted relations within the coalition, stressing that the party remained committed to maintaining stability while internal discussions continued.

Although rumours have circulated about a motion pushing MIC to exit BN, Saravanan said the coalition relationship remained calm and functional, with no immediate breakdown in ties.

“That I leave to the supreme council… if I say to remain, people will think I am the one making the decision.

“But so far, we see everything is peaceful. So, we maintain the harmony. For now, MIC is still with BN,” he added.