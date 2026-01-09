PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) recorded revenue collections of RM76.18 billion in 2025, exceeding the initial annual projection of RM67.25 billion by RM8.93 billion.

Speaking at a press conference today, JKDM director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said the 2025 figure marked a 16.18 per cent increase, or RM10.61 billion, from RM65.57 billion collected in 2024.

She noted that revenue performance from 2022 to 2025 showed a consistent and high-impact upward trend, culminating in a record high in 2025.

“This achievement reflects two consecutive years of revenue growth exceeding RM10 billion in 2024 and 2025,” she said, adding that it underscored the effectiveness of JKDM’s strategic approach in strengthening tax compliance, enforcement and trade facilitation.

Regarding revenue targets for 2026, Anis stated that discussions were ongoing with the Ministry of Finance.

“JKDM would continue to play a strategic role in supporting national fiscal reforms and ensuring the sustainability of federal government finances through improved revenue performance and enhanced enforcement,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anis said 1,053 Customs officer positions had been transferred to the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency at 22 entry points as of October 1, 2025.

“Despite human resource transition challenges, JKDM has maintained strong revenue performance through process optimisation, operational restructuring and strategic use of technology,” she said. — Bernama