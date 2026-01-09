KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 9 — The driver of a Honda Jazz that was involved in an accident that killed a Sultan Zainal Abidin University (UniSZA) student on Jalan Kemajuan, here last Monday, has been remanded for four days starting today.

The remand order against the 32-year-old male suspect was issued by Senior Assistant Court Registrar Yuhanis Mohd Roslan at the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate's Court this morning.

The suspect, who was wearing a purple lockup outfit, arrived at the court at 9.45am accompanied by two police officers.

In the incident at 1.55pm last Monday, second-semester Postgraduate Diploma in Education student, Syakirah Hanan Mazli, 25, died after the Perodua Viva she was driving was hit by a Honda Jazz coming from the opposite direction.

The accident caused the UniSZA student to die at the scene.

Earlier, Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the driver of the Honda Jazz in the fatal accident involving a UniSZA University student was confirmed to be suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Azli said based on reports, the 32-year-old man had undergone psychiatric treatment several times at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) starting in January 2025.

Before the incident, the suspect is believed to have broken into a Honda City car and fled with a wallet containing RM200 in cash.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving causing death. — Bernama