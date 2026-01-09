KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has indicated that he may not take on the role of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the PAS central leadership would hold a meeting next week to discuss the selection of a new PN chairman.

“We leave it to PAS central to choose a candidate, but it does not necessarily have to be me… we are ready to support whoever is chosen by the top committee at the central level,” he said after delivering a Kuliah Dhuha at Masjid Rusila in Marang today, as reported by Berita Harian.

However, Abdul Hadi did not specify when the meeting or the selection of a new PN chairman to replace Muhyiddin — the Pagoh MP and Bersatu president who stepped down from the post at the end of last month — would take place.

When asked about the delay, Abdul Hadi said PN was currently without a secretary-general following the resignation of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“They rely too much on me, but that is fine — I leave it to the central leadership to choose the PN chairman candidate,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the offer of state executive council posts to PAS assemblymen by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Abu Bakar Hamzah, Abdul Hadi said the party had decided not to allow its elected representatives to accept the offer.

He said PAS’ stance on not joining the Perlis state administration had been clearly stated and decided by the party’s top leadership.

“PAS considers it a betrayal to bring down the government led by former Perlis menteri besar Mohd Shukri Ramli,” he said.