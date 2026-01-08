KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A total of 51 cars were destroyed in a fire at a vehicle service and painting workshop owned by a local car manufacturer in Sungai Buloh, near here, yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of the operations division Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 5.17pm today, and members and officers from the Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) arrived at the scene at 5.33pm.

Members from Damansara, Rawang, Bukit Jelutong and Petaling Jaya BBPs were also deployed to the scene.

“A total of 27 members and officers, along with five fire engines and two water tankers, were involved in the effort to extinguish the fire,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the blaze involved a B-class building used as a car service and painting workshop, measuring 200x200 square feet.

He also said that the fire was brought under control at 6.28pm and initial estimates found that 51 cars had been destroyed.

“The cause of the fire and the total amount of losses have not yet been determined,” he added. — Bernama