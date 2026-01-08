BEAUFORT, Jan 8 — Floodwaters brought an unexpected danger to Kampung Naparan Gadong, where the sighting of a crocodile in the area prompted residents to flee their homes and seek refuge at the temporary relief centre at the Kampung Padas Damit hall here.

Siti Nortinah Tangkim, 33, whose house is near Sungai Padas, said thigh-deep floodwaters had drawn a crocodile into her neighbourhood, adding that it had attacked two dogs in the area.

“So, for our safety, we evacuated here,” she told Bernama at the relief centre today.

The mother of three, who is also eight months pregnant, said the crocodile attack forced her to come to the shelter yesterday, fearing for her children’s safety.

Sixty-six-year-old Risnah Madin, from Kampung Mentulud, said the floodwaters initially reached only her ankles before rising rapidly, adding that she managed to take only essential documents when rescued.

“My house floods many times each year, and electrical items like the washing machine are impossible to save when the water rises so quickly,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Padas Damit chief Jaris Sabli hopes a temporary relief centre will be built in the area, close to the Padas Damit Health Clinic, the mosque, the hall, and the public toilets.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee reported that floods continue to affect Tenom and Beaufort, forcing 1,224 people from 433 families to relocate as of 8am today. — Bernama