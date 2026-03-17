KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Embassy of Malaysia in Doha has advised Malaysians in Qatar to remain vigilant and comply with local authorities’ instructions at all times, following current security developments in the Gulf region.

In a notice posted on its official Facebook page yesterday, the embassy updated the current situation in Qatar following the latest warning issued by Iran to several countries in the Gulf region.

It said the Qatari government has stated that citizens need not worry, as the Qatar Armed Forces are always on alert and capable of defending the country.

Furthermore, the Qatar Armed Forces have proven themselves by successfully intercepting nearly all attacks and minimising damage and casualties, it added.

“However, all Malaysians are advised to remain vigilant and always follow instructions issued by the Qatari authorities.

“Avoid staying outdoors or in high-risk areas and remain vigilant of your surroundings,” the notice stated.

Malaysians who are instructed to relocate and require assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Doha via the 24-hour hotline at +974 3374 6733 or by email at [email protected]. — Bernama