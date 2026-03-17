KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysia’s true stability rests on the unity of its people and their shared commitment to building a prosperous and resilient nation amid both domestic and global challenges.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said his visit to Sabah allowed him to meet people from all walks of life, including local leaders, civil servants, small traders, and young people, whom he described as the driving hope for the state and the nation.

“Sabah reminds us that Malaysia’s strength lies not only in its resources but also in the harmony of its people, who live in a spirit of consensus and mutual respect, alongside the MADANI Government’s ongoing commitment to fulfilling the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) for the well-being of the people,” he said.

During his visit to Sabah Sunday, the prime minister attended the opening of the 2026 National Consumer Day Celebration as well as the Mini Keadilan Convention and officiated the Sabah State-Level Branch Annual General Meeting.

He also visited the Ramadan Bazaar at the University Apartments in Sepanggar before concluding his trip by attending the MADANI Iftar Ceremony with the people of Sabah. — Bernama