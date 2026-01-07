PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad said today that disruptions across all its rail services were cut by more than half in 2025, an improvement Transport Minister Anthony Loke hailed as a reflection of the state-owned firm’s commitment to improvement.

Total disruptions last year fell to 31 incidents, a drop of more than 50 per cent from 71 incidents in 2024 — a year that saw Prasarana face strong backlash over a series of breakdowns and delays that critics said reinforced scepticism towards public transport as a viable mode of mobility in the Klang Valley.

Overall ridership on public transport services operated by the company also rose close to pre-pandemic levels, increasing 11 per cent year-on-year to 1.31 million, Prasarana said at its annual performance briefing here.

The briefing was first introduced by Loke as part of the Anwar government’s reform push in the public transport sector.

“When I took office again as transport minister, the state of rail services was bad. We had many technical problems that caused disruptions,” Loke said at the press briefing held at Menara Prasarana.

“In the last three years, I have seen genuine effort by the entire Prasarana staff to improve. And in these three years, we have seen positive changes,” he added, citing the introduction of a new key performance index measuring the distance travelled before a train experiences a mechanical or technical breakdown.