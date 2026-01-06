KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Police have seized a sand lorry after its raised rear bucket struck an electrical cable linked to a traffic light in Pekan Nanas, Pontian, an incident that later circulated widely on social media.

Pontian district police chief Superintendent Hadzrat Hussein Mion Hussain said preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred at about 2.50pm yesterday and involved a 53-year-old local man driving from Pontian towards Pekan Nanas.

“The driver claimed he was unaware that the bucket was raised and had unknowingly struck the traffic light’s electrical cable,” Hadzrat said in a statement today.

Video footage shared online showed other road users shouting and sounding their horns in an apparent attempt to alert the driver to the situation.

“The driver did not sustain any injuries,” Hadzrat said, adding that “a rough sketch of the scene was prepared, and statements were recorded from the employer and the driver”.

He said a urine screening test conducted on the driver returned a negative result, and that “the vehicle involved has been seized for investigation purposes”.

According to Hadzrat, the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.