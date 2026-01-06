KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Army Chief General Datuk Azhan Md Othman has called on Army personnel to maintain professionalism and remain united following viral allegations concerning the entry of unauthorised individuals and alleged immoral activities at one of its military camps.

He stressed that the matter was being taken seriously while expressing confidence that it could be managed effectively.

“All Army personnel are urged to remain calm and continue upholding discipline and the values of professionalism. We must remain united to ensure the country’s security is always safeguarded,” he said after attending the 31st Army Chief’s Main Guard of Honour Ceremony at Dataran Wisma Pertahanan here today.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has been instructed to carry out an internal investigation into the allegations to safeguard the integrity, discipline and security of the force at all times.

Earlier, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin officiated the 31st Army Chief Rank-Wearing Ceremony.

Azhan has been appointed as the 31st Chief of Army, effective Jan 1, in accordance with the decision of the 631st Armed Forces Council Meeting on Nov 19 and with the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, on December 1. — Bernama