KINABATANGAN, Jan 5 — Parti Warisan has named Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and Mazliwati Abdul Malik Chua for the Lamag state seat in the Kinabatangan by-election, announced today at Dewan Sri Lamag here.

The announcement was made by Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking at a gathering at the hall.

Saddi is a three-term former Sukau assemblyman (2008, 2013 and 2018), while Mazliwati previously contested a straight fight in the 15th General Election, where she lost by a 4,330-vote majority. — Daily Express