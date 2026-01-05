PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — The Madani government has reaffirmed its commitment to continue strengthening national unity, carrying out comprehensive institutional reforms and combating corruption without compromise, as the core pillars to ensure Malaysia emerges as a great and stable nation in the region.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the peace and stability enjoyed by the country today are a direct result of the close cooperation among all partners in the Unity Government, clearly demonstrating that the nation’s true strength lies in unity and leadership with clear direction.

“Do not underestimate or belittle the need to unite, to build strong consensus and stability, because we are able to do amazing things simply by working as a solid team; we are capable of achieving extraordinary and remarkable outcomes,” he said in his address at the monthly assembly with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

The prime minister said confidence in the capabilities of the people, the strength of the civil service as the backbone of policy implementation, and the commitment of the government’s leadership have enabled the country to record significant progress over the past three years, placing it on the right track to move even further ahead.

“I am confident, insya-Allah, that within the next one or two years Malaysia will continue to rise as a great nation in our region,” he said. — Bernama