KUCHING, Jan 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today affirmed his commitment to restoring the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in line with the wishes of Sarawak and Sabah.

He refuted claims that his government was giving undue attention to the demands of the two states, emphasising that the move was rooted in history and in promises made by the founding fathers of Malaysia.

Anwar said debates surrounding Sabah and Sarawak were never meant to weaken their position, but to ensure that the two Borneo states — and their people — are properly safeguarded within the federation.

“This is about history and the promises made by Tunku Abdul Rahman and leaders such as Temenggong Jugah. These were commitments agreed to in 1963, and after decades, it is our responsibility to fulfil them,” he said when delivering his New Year address at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly in Putrajaya today.

Anwar cautioned against allowing the narrative of Malaya’s independence in 1957 to overshadow the formation of Malaysia in 1963, saying such an imbalance could weaken the constitutional position of Sabah and Sarawak. He stressed that the formation of Malaysia carries equal constitutional and historical weight.

“That imbalance is not right. That is why we are ensuring the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is more organised, systematic and protective of Sabah and Sarawak’s rights,” he added.

He revealed that out of 13 major MA63-related claims, nine have already been fulfilled by the Madani government, signalling what he described as a clear commitment to safeguarding state autonomy and entitlements.

Among the concrete steps taken is the transfer of control over Bintulu Port to the Sarawak government, in line with MA63 provisions, allowing the state to manage its strategic assets without federal overreach.

In his speech, Anwar also congratulated the Sarawak government on the recent launch of AirBorneo.

On development, Anwar said Sabah has been allocated RM6.9 billion for 2026 — the highest among the states — while Sarawak has been allocated RM6 billion, excluding special grants. This reflects the federal government’s effort to ensure equitable and protective development policies.

He also said the first phase of negotiations for the 40 per cent revenue entitlement for Sabah, led by Treasury secretary general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, has been conducted alongside additional allocations for essential infrastructure, including electricity and water supply, submarine cable connectivity and Madani-related projects amounting to RM2 billion.

“These measures are about protection – protecting rights, protecting development, and protecting the future of Sabah and Sarawak within Malaysia,” Anwar said

Th Madani government, he assured, would continue to ensure that no decision undermines the position of the two states. — The Borneo Post