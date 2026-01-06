SINGAPORE, Jan 6 — Demand for Musang King durians in Singapore has reportedly surged after prices fell sharply following a bumper harvest in Malaysia, prompting some sellers to significantly increase imports.

According to a report in Singapore’s CNA, Musang King durians are now selling for as low as S$8 (about RM25) per kilogramme, which is around half the price paid by consumers last year.

The price drop comes as durian farms across Malaysia recorded significantly higher yields of the durian variety this season.

Durian 36 owner Alvin Teo reportedly said he is importing about 20 per cent more Musang King durians compared with 2024, or roughly 700kg to 800kg daily, to meet the surge in demand.

“Most probably, I think, can last for another two weeks’ time. When the supply is low, I think the price will definitely increase, maybe by around 20 to 30 per cent,” he was quoted as saying.

At a durian stall in Yishun, owner Anthony Gan reportedly said he had never seen Musang King prices fall this low in his 10 years of selling the variety.

“Compared to the previous season, it’s about S$8 cheaper per kilogram,” he reportedly said, adding that discounted boxed durians are sold when whole fruits do not sell.

Gan reportedly said his Musang King sales have risen by about 30 per cent compared with last year, driven by promotions such as buy-five-get-one-free offers.

Similarly, Durian SG Prime co-founder Sean Yap said the stall imports about 250kg of Musang King durians daily, selling around 90 per cent of its supply.

Sellers also noted that price drops have been less pronounced for varieties such as D24.