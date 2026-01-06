KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Malaysian Customs have seized nearly RM1 million worth of prohibited adult toys from a warehouse in Puchong, uncovering what authorities say was a smuggling operation supplying online marketplaces.

According to the New Straits Times, the raid took place on September 30 at a warehouse in Taman Perindustrian Putra Puchong, where officers from the Customs Department confiscated 18,140 adult toys spanning 30 types and 20 brands.

Federal Territories Customs Department director Wan Norizan Wan Daud said the haul was valued at about RM800,000.

“Based on our checks, the seizures were worth an estimated RM800,000,” she told reporters, adding that the items are classified as “absolutely prohibited goods” under the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023.

The raid followed a public tip-off, with investigators believing the goods were smuggled in from a neighbouring country and sold through e-commerce platforms for more than three months.

A man in his 30s, identified as the warehouse owner, was arrested.