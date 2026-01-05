PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — The government has allocated RM800 million to provide a one-off Early Schooling Aid (BAP) of RM150 to all students from Year One to Form Six this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also finance minister, said parents are required to be present at schools to receive the assistance.

“Parents must go to the school because they need to ensure the money is spent on their children and also hear directly from teachers about their children’s issues.

“It cannot be represented by the children because we have made it a condition that parents must attend, as this involves a large allocation of RM800 million,” he said when delivering his New Year address at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly here today.

The Education Ministry (MoE) had announced that the BAP distribution will begin at schools as early as January 11. — Bernama